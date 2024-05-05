Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $47.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

