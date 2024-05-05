Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

