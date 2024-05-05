Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tidewater Trading Up 13.4 %

TDW stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $107.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDW shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

