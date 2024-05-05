SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.46 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

