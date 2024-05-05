Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.68%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
