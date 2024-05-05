Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

