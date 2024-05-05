Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 254.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $4.79 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $593.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

