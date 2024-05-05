Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 24,291 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 285.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.