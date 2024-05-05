United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Cellular Trading Down 8.5 %
NYSE USM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.
About United States Cellular
