Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

