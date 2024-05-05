Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSE UUUU opened at $5.54 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

