Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,561,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

