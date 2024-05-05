Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

SBUX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $108.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

