MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

