Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Lowered by Analyst

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YGR. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$1.98.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

