Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $71.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

