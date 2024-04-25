Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

