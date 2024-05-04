U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 560.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,719 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

