Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price increased by HSBC from $339.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.92.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.51. 1,144,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.44. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.