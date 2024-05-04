LSV Asset Management Invests $168.33 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 476,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,328,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.10% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.65. 194,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

