Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $220.85 million and $1.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.94 or 0.04662867 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00055267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,120,304 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,740,304 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

