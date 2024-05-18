Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.5 %

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

