Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.5 %
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83.
About Eagle Point Credit
