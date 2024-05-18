Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.41

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 4693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

