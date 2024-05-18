Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.56.
About Fair Oaks Income
