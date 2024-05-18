Old National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPO stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.
About Old National Bancorp
