Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

