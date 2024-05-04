El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

