IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 480,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.