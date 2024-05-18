Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

