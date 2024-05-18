Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.25.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
