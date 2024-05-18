China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.19.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
