China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.19.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.