AXT’s (AXTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 13,601,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,661. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in AXT by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

