U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,873. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.