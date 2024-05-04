Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Astec Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

ASTE traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 459,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Astec Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

