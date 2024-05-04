Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 2,902,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 1,437,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

