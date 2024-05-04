U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,742 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 697,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,207. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

