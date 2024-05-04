LSV Asset Management Has $95.24 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.26% of Sanmina worth $95,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 271,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

