Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.88.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 511,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

