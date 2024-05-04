Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

