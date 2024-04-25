Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $538.01 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

