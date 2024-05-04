SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

BAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

