Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. 1,696,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,061. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

