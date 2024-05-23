Benchmark Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

