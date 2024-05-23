William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

