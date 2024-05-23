Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WYNN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

