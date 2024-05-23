Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $132,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VFH stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

