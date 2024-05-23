Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,754,989 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 270.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.40% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $127,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.79 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

