Head-To-Head Comparison: SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EVgo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -20.54% N/A -4.85% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVgo and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.27%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EVgo has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and SunCar Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $160.95 million 4.18 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -5.87 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.97 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

EVgo beats SunCar Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of LS Power Development, LLC.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.