CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of CSX worth $126,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

