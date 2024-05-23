Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.30% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $120,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

