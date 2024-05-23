Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 318.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

