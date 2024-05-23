Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,346.92 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

